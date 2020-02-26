Sonali and Amir Jaffar's new show Qurbaan Hua gets a rocking launch!

MUMBAI: Acclaimed producer duo Sonali and Amir Jaffar, whose show Tujhse Hai Raabta has been a phenomenal hit, have come up with another new show titled Qurbaan Hua on Zee TV. The show was launched on Tuesday at Ambica Acropolis, Andheri. The lead actors Karan Jotwani and Pratibha Ranta attended the launch along with the rest of the team including actress Parakh Madan. The producer duo was seen attending to every guest personally.

Qurbaan Hua's first episode was screened for the guests and the team got amazing feedback from the guests present there. The lead pair of Tujhse hai Raabta, Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh also attended the launch and loved the new show. Ayaam Mehta and Nishad Vaidya, who are are also part of Qurbaan Hua were seen enjoying at the party and mingling with the guests.

" I hope the audience will continue to give us love, the way they have been doing. I am grateful to the team for putting in such hard work," said an elated Sonali.

We are sure that the audience is equally excited to see a great story coming from a team of masterminds.