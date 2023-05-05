Sonali Bendre calls Anjali Mamgai her ‘Sher Bachcha’ on India’s Best Dancer Season 3

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 14:18
Sher Bachcha

MUMBAI : This weekend on Sony Entertainment Television, the Best 13 will be paying tribute to Bollywood in the 'Best Ka Pehla Test' on 'India's Best Dancer 3'. While the contestants and choreographers will add a filmy twist through their dance acts, the judges too will step into the shoes of some of the most loved characters of Indian Cinema and enter as Terence "Pathaan" Lewis, Geeta "Kathiyawadi" Kapur, and Sonali "Laila" Bendre. Staying true to the theme of the episode, contestant Anjali Mamgai and choreographer Aryan will be charming the viewers with their rendition of the iconic yesteryear song 'Aplam Chaplam' from the 1955 film 'Azaad'.  

Dressed like the classic romantic onscreen pair Nargis and Raj Kapoor, the duo will create quite the rose-tinted atmosphere with their honourary tribute to the golden age of Indian cinema. Complimenting the act, Judge Sonali Bendre will speak about her "Sher Bachcha" and say "This was a very good act. Anjali, you have an old-world charm - you can be a black and white heroine. You have an old-world charm in your expressions and your dance is modern. This combination is very interesting! And Aryan I loved how you made this choreography so memorable for me."  

While Judge Terence Lewis will compare the choreography to the original song's choreography and talk about their Bollywood twist, Judge Geeta Kapur will go on to share how the dance act brought about Anjali's quirky personality very well.

Making the performance extra special will be Anjali's mother, Bharti and her sisters Aditi and Ahana who will join her on stage. Anjali’s mother with a lot of pride will share that this is the first time she has seen her daughter perform live, and perform for herself. Talking about the hardships that Anjali has faced all her life, her mother will narrate how they were thrown out of the house by her father when Anjali was 13. Since then, Anjali had taken the responsibility of being the bread winner of the house, not letting her mother take up any job. Anjali's mother would then bless her by feeding her homemade besan ke laddo and her sister, Aditi, would give her a sweet card, encouraging her.

Tune in to watch Anjali's performance on 'India's Best Dancer 3', this weekend, at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television

 

Sony Entertainment Television Bollywood Best Ka Pehla Test India's Best Dancer 3 Pathaan Lewis Geeta Kathiyawadi Kapur Sonali Laila Anjali TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 14:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: High Drama! Sahiba and Angad responsible for Roka, Jasleen not comfortable
MUMBAI :  Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Really! Seerat’s marriage will bring another storm into Sahiba’s life
MUMBAI :  Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Akshara reminds Abhimanyu of the promise he made to Neil
MUMBAI :  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The...
EXCLUSIVE! Madalsa Sharma opens up about her love story with beau Mimoh Chakraborty, shares how he took her by surprise by proposing her all of a sudden
MUMBAI :  Madalsa Sharma is currently seen as Kavya in Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa.The actress is playing the role...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Anuj apprehensive about Anupama adopting Bhairavi
MUMBAI :  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must-Read! Vanshaj Promo Review: Sony SAB’s new offering is intriguing and powerful but can go sideways! Read More!
MUMBAI :  Sony SAB is a popular channel that focuses on presenting content that is extremely different from what we see...
Recent Stories
Such stories are not made
Exclusive! Vidyut Jammwal on IB71, “Such stories are not made, but it is important to tell such stories”
Latest Video
Related Stories
poonam
Poonam Jangra joins the cast of 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' as Gayatri Pratap Singh; promises to spice up the entertainment quotient
Katha Ankahee
Adorable! Katha Ankahee fans have This hope for Katha, Viaan and Aarav’s future, check out
udges Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis
Judges Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis sizzle on stage as they raise temperatures with their chemistry on Sony TV's India's Best Dancer 2
NIMRIT LAUR
Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reveals is the “Mandali” group is in touch or not; talks about her upcoming project
NITI
MUST READ! After Niti Taylor hinted at Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 going OFF-AIR, This actress too bids GOODBYE to the show?
admitted to hospital
What! Jannat Zubair’s mom Nazneen admitted to hospital, Faisal Shaikh pays a visit