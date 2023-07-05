Sonali Bendre: I am a very scared dancer, but always wanted to learn

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has made a shocking revelation that she is a very scared dancer.

In the 'Best Ka Pehla Test', while the contestants will give a spectacular tribute to Bollywood in a filmy way, contestant Hansvi Tonk and her choreographer Anuradha will leave everybody startled with their spine-chilling act on the iconic song 'Aami Je Tomar' in the Manjulika and Anjulika avatar.

Judge Sonali Bendre complimented the dance act saying: "This was not only an act for me, but on the stage of 'India's Best Dancer 3' it was a really good scene that I witnessed. This was a well-detailed scene with proper character details and a plot narrative which you performed as a dance act."

"It looked so simple as if you are just talking about it as you stand but when you do a scene in real life that is also choreographed, the actors are told to do things. You have done all of that through dance. It was so smooth, like someone was walking and I do not think there is a bigger compliment that I can give. Amazing Hansvi, god bless you. You keep your mother's faith in you alive and I am sure she is proud whenever you come on stage to perform."

Talking about the fabulous choreography by Anuradha, Sonali shared, "I am a very scared dancer but I have always wanted to learn dance. I wish I was choreographed by you because the scene is so wonderfully choreographed."

"This scene I wish I would have been able to do. A choreographer should understand the scene, and the story and choreograph the dance accordingly. I wish you choreograph me one day!"

'India's Best Dancer 3' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: INAS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 20:30

