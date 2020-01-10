Sonali Sehgal on being asked to go under the knife for a role

MUMBAI: With Bollywood and music being nothing short of religions in India, Zee TV has brought the best of both worlds with its weekend prime-time offering. The channel’s first-of-its-kind music countdown show called ‘Pro Music Countdown’ is hosted by one of India’s finest RJs, social media influencer and YouTube sensation - Siddharth Kannan. The show presents superhit songs in a never-seen-before chat show format with the hottest Bollywood celebrities getting up close and personal about their career, love lives and everything that’s brewing in B-town!

In the upcoming episode of the show, the audience will get to witness real, heart to heart conversations between the fresh onscreen couple of Bollywood - Sunny Singh and Sonali

Sehgal. The two have been known for their roles in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2'. While both of them are excited about their upcoming movie, they connected well off screen on the struggle in Bollywood and revealed some interesting experiences on the show.

While the debate on nepotism is never-ending as the industry is introducing newer talent to it's audience year in year, Sonali Sehgal shared her story of being rejected for a shocking reason. She shared, "It happened this year and it feels really sad that when you have struggled so hard and achieved two good films, yet someone asks you to make physical changes to your body to get a role." Being a non-star kid, she sees this as a big challenge and a subject that requires intervention to support those who are making it big by their talent, without a God father.

She added, "it is unfortunate that even today you have not been considered basis your talent but they tell you to change name, color of your skin or body. I don't want to get into something like that. Right now I am saying it all normally but when it actually happened to me, I cried a lot. It hurts when you get so close to some movie. It is after so much hard work that you get a nice project and then this happens.. But I know I did the right thing." We are proud of Sonali for not giving in and seeing her challenges as an opportunity to do better!