Soneer Vadhera of Yash and Mamta Patnaik's Rakshabandhan: Rasaal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal talks about the show!

MUMBAI: People love watching different cultures on TV

Actor Soneer Vadhera says that viewers are hooked to shows like Rakshabandhan: Rasaal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal as people love watching different cultures.

Rakshabandhan, which has Rajasthani backdrop, is quite talked about.

"Yes, the audience is attracted to it a lot. If audiences have Punjabi or Bihari or Haryanvi backgrounds, they get attracted to shows that are set in north India. It is because people love watching different cultures, costumes, jewellery and languages," he said.

He is enjoying acting in the show as it is his first one with Rajasthani background and he gets to wear a lot of good costumes.

"The rich culture can be seen in the Jodhpuri suit and pants and I am enjoying a lot wearing them. When our character was poor and we were the lootera dulha and dulhan then that time also we wore colourful shirts, mojdi and baliya in ears. Normally, I don't wear these things but in the show I am getting to wear them and I am finding it very interesting," he said.

His character harasses or bribes people, things that he doesn't do in real life. "Reel and real life are quite different. In between when I do comedy then it is relatable as I do masti all the time, even on the set. However, the negative character that I play is only in the show," he said.

It doesn't take much time for him to switch on and off as an actor. "I reach the set, read my script, prepare my dialogues and then I work on myself. After that, I discuss it with the director. I don't prepare anything beforehand from home. As soon as the camera is in front of me, I get into the character of Moong Singh and as soon as the scenes are cut, I become Soneer," he explained.

On set, he bonds with everyone, however before the leap the scenes used to be of him with Chakori (Nyrraa M Banerji. "Now, Shivraj (Nishant Malkhani), Rasaal (Varsha Sharma), Kanak (Vaishali Takkar) and Samar (Farman Haider) are also there, so together we do lots of masti. Though we are enemies and hate each other on-screen, after the shoot we enjoy a lot," he said.