Soni Razdan 'greatly admires' Raghubir Yadav

Veteran actress Soni Razdan will soon be sharing screen with another accomplished thespian, Raghubir Yadav in 'Hari Om', and she can't keep calm!

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Soni Razdan will soon be sharing screen with another accomplished thespian, Raghubir Yadav in 'Hari Om', and she can't keep calm!

The senior actress shared that she admires Raghubir's craft.

Talking about the same, Soni said in a statement: "So looking forward to working with Harish Vyas Ji (the director of 'Hari Om') who makes such wonderfully pertinent and sensitive slice-of-life films. The icing on the cake for me is getting a chance to star opposite Raghubir Yadav, who I greatly admire."

The film will also star actor Anshuman Jha playing Soni's son.

The two have earlier worked together in 'No Fathers In Kashmir', which was about a teenage British Kashmiri who retraces her roots.

Soni is excited to reunite with "the multi talented Anshuman Jha".

She added: "He's a boy very close to my heart and I am so happy to see him grow from strength to strength. This is a wonderful cast."

Anshuman reciprocated the admiration and respect for the senior actress.

He shared: "'Hari-Om' feels like homecoming. I have worked with Soni Aunty in 'No Father's In Kashmir' - she is someone I admire and adore and we have some wonderful memories from Kashmir."

"This is my 3rd film with Harish Sir after 'Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain' and 'Hum Bhi Akele'. Raghubir Sir is an institution in himself so it's a dream cast. Also, a very fresh one."

The cameras will start rolling in September 2022 in Bhopal, and the film is supposed to wrap up by November end, as Anshuman will be taking a month off for his wedding in October in America.

SOURCE: IANS

