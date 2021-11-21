Sonu Nigam is undoubtedly one of the best live performers in the country.

MUMBAI: Over the years, he has enthralled, amazed and mesmerised music lovers across the globe and even after three decades he still surprises the audience with his magic. Sonu recently performed in the UK for the first time post the pandemic and if euphoria could be described sans words, the shows in Birmingham and Wembley would give an apt description.

The show, ‘Rafi Kishore aur Main Sonu Nigam ’ had Sonu crooning to his gurus Mohd Rafi and Kishore Kumar’s greatest hits and while the expectations were sky high as with most of his shows, this time a new benchmark was set.

It was a spectacle that can only be experienced, adds a source, “Mohd Rafi and Kishore Kumar are iconic, legendary singers and only a singer of Sonu’s stature could do justice to their immortal melodies. The audiences were glued to their seats for the 4 hour long performances. Sonu curated the show with some of the most talented and sought after musicians from across India and also included some musicians who have been a part of the original compositions. ” he says.

He further adds that there were a plethora of emotions in the audience, “The audience was under his spell, they were singing and dancing as well as getting misty eyed when Sonu would add his anecdotes and especially during some of the songs which touched the hearts of the listeners. It was a surreal evening that cannot be described in words. In every way, the night was a musical journey of Sonu Nigam paying an ode to the best of Mohd Rafi and Kishore Kumar seamlessly being woven into his songs .” Adds the source.