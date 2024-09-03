Sony Entertainment Television Brings Viewers Fresh Weekend Programming with the launch of Superstar Singer 3 and Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge

MUMBAI : ~ Homegrown format, Superstar Singer, will not only preserve but also build upon the legacy and heritage of Indian music, molding young singers to become the next superstar with Super Judge Neha Kakkar~

Brace yourselves for a weekend filled with entertainment as Sony Entertainment Television brings viewers fresh weekend programming with the perfect combination of music and laughter. Homegrown format, Superstar Singer 3, will showcase the incredible vocal talent of young contestants from across the length and breadth of the country, while Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge will see a fresh lineup of experienced comedians, who will bring their unique brand of humor to the stage with sharper, wittier, and punchier jokes, that will leave you rolling on the floor.

Premiering on March 9, 2024, at 8 PM, SuperStar Singer 3, produced by The Content Team, is a homegrown kids’ reality singing show that stands out as an epitome of talent, passion, and unbridled enthusiasm in the world of music competitions. This season distinguishes itself by acting as a platform that will not only preserve but also build upon the legacy and heritage of Indian music, by discovering ‘Sangeet Ke Naye Hunar Jo Banenge Kal Ke Darohar'. Raising the bar in the world of music, this show transcends mere entertainment to become a national platform where children shine, nurtured and mentored by Captains, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd Danish, and Sayali Kamble. Indian pop sensation Neha Kakkar joins as the Super Judge, who will guide these young dynamites to push the envelope, accompanied by the charismatic host Haarsh Limbachiyaa who will encourage them and boost their spirits. This season is also elevated by the presence of legendary guests such as Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma, Javed Akhtar, and Kavita Krishnamurthy who are sure to inspire these young aspiring singers to make a mark for themselves in the music industry. Fueled by the passion of young artists like Khushi Nagar, a 14-year-old with mesmerizing vocals and unwavering devotion to Tulsi Das Ji, Laisel Rai, a singer who beautifully captures the essence of musical notes, and Shubhodeep Sutradhar, a 14-year-old instrumentalist and dynamic singer who will captivate the hearts of the viewers, among others, the show promises an unparalleled musical journey for this budding talent. Superstar Singer 3 is Co-Powered by Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, with Special Partner, Priyagold Butter Bite Biscuits.

Get ready to laugh out loud with 'Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge', an uproarious extravaganza that is set to redefine comedy as we know it. Promising a riotous mix of varied formats that will have you rolling on the floor with the incredible Huma Qureshi as Madness ki Malkin and the dynamic Harsh Gujral as its host, this show is produced by Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt Ltd. From side-splitting stand-up routines to uproarious gags and skits, from roasting celebs and online sensations, to spoofs, and everything in between, this show is all set to break traditional norms and present a diverse range of styles through a stellar lineup of comedians such as Paritosh Tripathi, Kushal Badrike, Kettan Singh, Inder Sahani, Snehil Mehra (BC Aunty), Gaurav Dubey, Hemangi Kavi, and Ankita Shrivastav. These comedians, with their remarkable skills, bring a breath of fresh air to the world of comedy as they strive to push boundaries and set new benchmarks through their hilarious performances, making them true trailblazers in their field. Another unique segment that viewers will witness is the funny comedians taking on real-life serious jobs, tackling a new gig each week. Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge is Co-Presented by Lahori Zeera, with Special Partner, Priyagold Butter Bite Biscuits.

Comments:

Neha Kakkar, Super Judge of SuperStar Singer 3

Superstar Singer Season 3 is not just a platform for showcasing talent, but a celebration of music and the incredible young singers that our country has to offer. As someone who has embarked on a similar journey, I am honored to be a part of a show that nurtures and encourages young talent. This season promises to be bigger and better, with exceptional singers and unforgettable performances. It's truly inspiring to see how today's generation has access to various mediums to learn music and how they excel in mastering their craft at such a young age. Their passion and dedication are truly commendable, and I am excited about discovering ‘Sangeet Ke Naye Hunar Jo Banenge Kal Ke Darohar', who will grace this stage and transform into true superstars.

Huma Qureshi, Madness ki Malkin of Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge!

This show is not just about laughter; it's about spreading joy and happiness. I am delighted to be part of such a fun-filled and entertaining format, working with an incredibly talented team, and sharing the stage with some of the best comedians in the industry. Armed with razor-sharp wit and boundless creativity, our comedians will engage in a battle of laughs, and this is the perfect platform for comedic genius to shine bright and illuminate the hearts of audiences; I can't wait for the madness to unfold.



















