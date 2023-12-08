Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Best Dancer 3, is set to commemorate the 76th anniversary of Indian Independence with its upcoming 'Azaadi Ki Kahani' special

Azaadi Ki Kahani

MUMBAI: This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television's popular dance reality show, India's Best Dancer 3, is set to captivate audiences with a heartwarming and patriotic tribute to the spirit of freedom in honor of the 76th Independence Day. Titled "Azaadi Ki Kahani" special episode, the show will bring together exceptional talents, esteemed guests, and an unforgettable showcase of love for the nation.

The episode will be graced by the illustrious cast of the "Ghoomer," Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, adding an extra layer of grandeur and star power to the occasion. Renowned singers Mahalaxmi Iyer, Kavita Seth, Shaan, Bikram Ghosh, and Hariharan will further elevate the episode's patriotic fervor as they present their upcoming song, 'Yeh Desh,' accompanied by soul-stirring melodies that promise to touch hearts.

All the judges, contestants and special guest will also express their profound love for the country with a heartfelt tribute.  Judges Sonali, Geeta, and Terence along with the contestants will come together to present a captivating dance act on the iconic song “ Maa Tujhe Salam'. 

The Azaadi Ki Kahani special episode promises an emotional journey, connecting viewers with the stories of the great leaders who shaped India's history and their fight for independence. 

Join us in celebrating the spirit of freedom, unity, and patriotism on India's Best Dancer 3 'Azaadi Ki Kahani' special this weekend at 8pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!
 


 


 

