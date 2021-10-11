Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Best Dancer – Season 2 to find #BestKaNextAvtar

MUMBAI: The toughest and most intense battle for the ultimate title starts 16th October and will air every Sat-Sun at 8:00PM

Sony Entertainment Television is known for its clutter-breaking non-fiction properties and has created an impressive array of weekend shows. The channel’s homegrown formats like Super Dancer, Superstar Singer and India’s Best Dancer have scaled newer heights and brought forth some superlative & versatile talent as well. After the roaring success of the first season, the channel is all set to unveil India’s Best Dancer - Season 2! The show intends to find #BestKaNextAvatar and will be an ultimate test for the best dancers from across the country. Produced by Frames Production Company, India’s Best Dancer - Season 2 will premiere on 16th October and will air every Sat-Sun at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television. Hosted by Maniesh Paul, industry’s best and most proficient names in the field of dancing, Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis will helm the mantle as judges leaving no stone unturned to find #BestKaNextAvtar when it comes to dance.

India’s Best Dancer promises to be the toughest dance reality show on Indian television. Ensuring this, the makers have made it challenging at every step. Starting with the Auditions, the contestants will get only 90 seconds on the clock to impress the judges with at least 3 Power Moves to head further in the competition. As the clock keeps ticking, the judges, or E.N.T specialists – Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, will keep a close eye on the Entertainment, Newness and Technique that the contestants bring forth through their dancing. While Malaika will assess the ‘Entertainment’ quotient in each act, Geeta will look for ‘Newness’ in the moves and Terence will account for perfection in the ‘Technique’. The second phase called the Mega Auditions will see the selected contestants battle it out in pairs and trios post a solo performance to move into the next round. With the Grand Premiere, the judges will announce the Top 12 contestants as the Best Barah who will have a respective mentor in their journey ahead. Week-on-week these 12 contestants will have to impress the judges and audience alike to move closer to winning the most coveted title of India’s Best Dancer!

If you think you have seen it all, brace yourself for the unmatched talent that the show will bring to the fore. With digital auditions expanding the reach to various untapped markets, India’s Best Dancer – Season 2 will showcase contestants who are an epitome of passion, dedication, and determination. The audience will see a perfect mélange of power-packed performances and inspiring stories every week starting 16th October.

Tune in to watch the best talent from across the country participate in India’s Best Dancer starting 16th October, every Sat-Sun at 8:00PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

COMMENTS:

Ashish Golwalkar, Head – Content, Sony Entertainment Television & Digital Business

We are excited to announce the launch of the second season of one of our successful IPs – India’s Best Dancer. As a platform, the show focuses on bringing the best talent to the fore, nurturing them and putting them through an ultimate test thereby showcasing the Best Ka Next Avtar. While the auditions this time around were virtual, we received an overwhelming response from across the country and its heartening to see the level of preparedness and precision that the contestants have to showcase. We are confident that India’s Best Dancer is amongst the platforms that bridges the gap between talented dancers and the opportunities that await them. We are happy to welcome back our panel of judges – Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis and we are confident that they will do complete justice to their roles of the ENT specialists, scrutinizing talent on the Entertainment, Newness and Technique. Maniesh Paul is the host of the show this time around, and I am sure that the audience will not be disappointed.

Ranjeet Thakur and Hemant Ruprell, Producers, Frames Production Company

It is always a great pleasure to collaborate with Sony Entertainment Television. As a brand, SET is invested with talent shows and we value our association with the channel. In its second season, India’s Best Dancer will find Best Ka Next Avtar. Simply put, we identify the talent who are already Best in their respective dance forms. However, through the show, we will see how this best talent undergoes various challenges and betters themselves further. The level of dancing is undoubtedly superior amongst the participants and what is reassuring is that such passionate individuals will be a part of our show. We are confident that the audience will be thoroughly entertained and engaged throughout the course of the show.

Malaika Arora, Judge on India’s Best Dancer

Each time that I feel I have seen it all when it comes to dancing, shows like India’s Best Dancer prove me wrong! What we have seen so far in terms of the participants is simply mind blowing and I am glad to be associated with the show. It certainly makes my job difficult as a judge, but it’s a learning experience for me to witness such passionate dancers and be a small part of their journey. Geeta, Terence and I share a great bond and its always a pleasure to share the panel with them. Together, the three of us will scrutinize the talent basis our areas of expertise and find #BestKaNextAvtar this season.

Geeta Kapur, Judge on India’s Best Dancer

I am excited and overwhelmed to see the participation come in from every nook and corner of our country. It makes me proud as a dancer myself. I am happy that platforms like India’s Best Dancer are available to encourage and showcase the dancing talent that thrives in our country. Every participant has his or her own way of presenting the dance form they have mastered and it’s such a delight to watch. As a judge, I am prepared to see something new this season. I think it’s going to be a great journey!

Terence Lewis, Judge on India’s Best Dancer

It’s amazing to be an integral part of the dance evolution. Every day there is someone somewhere exploring more, pushing the boundaries, and bettering themselves with something new and unique. These are the kind of participants that a show like India’s Best Dancer attracts, and I am looking forward to a brilliant season!