Sony Entertainment Television stars wish their fans Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak

MUMBAI: On the auspicious occasion of Eid, Sony Entertainment Television’s actors are preparing for the festival in fervour. All set to bring in the festivities with much galore, the TV stars – Adnan Khan and Alma Hussein share their plans of how they plan to celebrate Eid and shares their hearty wishes for their fans.

Adnan Khan from Kathaa Ankahee - "I look forward to Eid which is a spiritual time wherein we’re encouraged to give to charity, strengthen our relationship with God, and show kindness and patience. I have been fasting for the whole month and it feels like a detox for the soul. I have found a perfect balance in life; I feel really good. This year, my uncle has even designed a kurta set for me and I am extremely excited to wear the same on Eid. My father always took us out for Eid dinner, and I have continued that tradition. So, whenever I'm not working, I take my mother to my favourite restaurant in the evening. To all my fans and friends, here’s wishing everyone Eid Mubarak and I pray for everyone’s well-being and success.”

Talking about celebrating this festival, Alma Hussein from Sapnon Ki Chhalaang shared, "This year, I will celebrate Eid through a video call with my family because I am currently shooting Sapnon Ki Chhalaang and will be celebrating this festival with the cast. While we connect with the Almighty in this holy month, it’s also a time when the family gets together, and I have a lot of fun and enjoyment because I get Eidi from them. While I’m missing all of that, I have prayed to Allah to keep everyone happy and safe. Eid Mubarak to all my fans and friends.”

