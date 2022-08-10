Sony Entertainment Television's Kathaa Ankahee hits a century!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 18:55
Kathaa Ankahee

MUMBAI: It's celebration time for team 'Kathaa Ankahee' as they hit their first century by completing 100 episodes! Kathaa Ankahee has been receiving immense love and enjoys a massive fandom since day one. The Hindi remake of superhit Turkish drama ‘1001 Nights’ (Binbir Gece), Katha Ankahee has made its home in the Indian audiences’ heart with its appealing storytelling that showcases a love story born out of repentance. Featuring Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma in the lead as the captivating characters Viaan and Katha, each week sees the story getting even more intriguing as the dynamics change between this duo. As the show completes its 100th episode, the ecstatic cast of Katha Ankahee thanks the viewers for their support and hopes to cross more such milestones in the future.

Adnan Khan who essays the role of Viaan shares, “Time truly flies by fast, it feels like it was only yesterday when I was approached for Viaan’s role and now we've already completed 100 episodes. Over the course of this narrative, Viaan’s character has also evolved and I enjoy bringing alive this complex young man who has successfully managed to touch many hearts. It feels phenomenal to receive so much love from everybody and I want to thank all of my fans for their support in this journey. Also, I would take a moment to thank each and every member who worked day and night with us behind the camera for making us look so good on screen, this achievement would not have been possible them. Hoping and praying for many more such milestones  to come. Thank you."

Extending her wishes on this joyous occasion, Aditi Dev Sharma who plays Katha adds, " It's unbelievable that we are a hundred episodes old already! This milestone is the result of many talented people coming together and working as one team. I want to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the cast and crew of the show. Authentic storytelling and relatable moments is what makes this show a fan favourite and I want to thank them all for the love that they have showered on us. I receive so many messages everyday appreciating the show; it’s so overwhelming and it fills my heart with joy. It is all their love that has brought the show to this level. Cheers to Kathaa Ankahee! "

To witness how the story unfolds, tune in to "Kathaa Ankahee" today at 8:30 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television!

