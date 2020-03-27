Sony Music Kids launches “Munna Chachu – Chaturayi Ki Kahaniya”

MUMBAI: Having the kids at home during quarantine is fun and frantic in equal measures. We are stuck in the house with limited ways of keeping our little ones entertained, amused and soothed.

Even though kids are in a vacation mood as schools and day cares are closed, Sony Music Kids have found a brilliant way to simultaneously keep kids occupied and educated through their jolly character Munna Chachu, who is here with his treasure box full of audio stories about wit and intelligence, called “Munna Chachu – Chaturayi Ki Kahaniya”.

Listen to these stories with your kids and introduce them to popular historical figures that every Indian child should get to know. Each story for children is lovingly written and performed with attention to the whimsical senses of humour children often possess. Kids will love these stories as they would get to meet unconventional heroes who use the power of their intelligence to overcome adversities. Not only are these stories philosophical but are also filled with humorous elements.

There are 2 albums in the series. The first album is “Munna Chachu – Chaturayi Ki Kahaniya ( Akbar Aur Birbal )”. It is a collection of stories about the iconic Akbar and Birbal, where our intelligent and witty hero Birbal always manages to come up with clever solutions to outsmart the challenges Emperor Akbar throws at him.

The second album in the series "Munna Chachu - Chaturayi Ki Kahaniya (Mulla Nasiruddin)” is a collection of stories where the clever Mulla Nasiruddin proves time & time again that the pen is mightier than the sword. With his wit, intelligence and knowledge, the charming Mulla Nasiruddin provide effective solutions to all problems. In these stories, he unfolds his philosophies on life and his commentaries are lessons on various aspects of life.

Stories with a heart, designed to encourage discussion, that are perfect for parents and teachers. These audio series are available on YouTube, Google Play Music, Wynk Music, Spotify, Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, Hungama Music, Gaana.com as well as Jio Saavn.