Sony SAB launches ‘Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’, a classic tale of love

MUMBAI: Sony SAB, renowned for its purpose-led storytelling with a focus on heartwarming content for the entire family, embarks on an exciting journey with the debut of its latest show, ‘Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’. This captivating series promises to enthrall audiences with its unique plot, set against the picturesque backdrop of Kashmir, unfolding a classic love story between two individuals from diverse walks of life.

‘Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’ showcases Pashminna as a lively girl with an undying spirit as she aspires to craft her own love story. The show presents a fresh and compelling perspective on love, delving into the complexities of relationships amidst the enchanting landscapes of Kashmir. The narrative of Pashmina revolves around the Suris and Kauls, featuring Isha Sharma as Pashminna Suri, Gauri Pradhan as Preeti Suri, and Nishant Malkani as Raghav Kaul, among others.

At the heart of this captivating story is Pashminna, a girl from Kashmir, who is brimming with love, enthusiasm, and positivity. She helps her mother rent her houseboat to tourists visiting Kashmir. Pashminna’s life takes an exciting turn when she crosses paths with Raghav, a successful businessman from Mumbai with contrasting beliefs about love, setting the stage for a clash of ideologies.

Pashminna boasts of an exceptional star cast featuring Hiten Tejwani as Avinash, Raghav’s mentor and a person with a past in Kashmir and Angad Hasija as Paras, Pashminna’s friend, which further adds to this unmissable television experience. As the episodes unfold, the audience will witness a large-screen cinematic experience brought to the television that will keep them hooked to their screens.

Comments:

Neeraj Vyas, Business Head, Sony SAB

"Sony SAB has always been committed to delivering content that tugs at the heartstrings and leaves a lasting impact. Our goal with 'Pashminna' is to provide television audience a cinematic experience that is usually associated with the big screen. This show is a testament to our dedication to bringing unique and impactful storytelling to our audience.”

Siddharth Malhotra, Producer, Alchemy Films

“Through this show, we aim to bring back the classic romance of the 80s and 90s, allowing viewers to relive the love stories from the past. 'Pashminna' showcases Kashmir in an authentic way and highlights its rich diversity. I'm excited for viewers to join us on this memorable journey with the show."

Isha Sharma, essaying the role of Pashminna Suri

“Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, I've always had a deep affinity for the mountains. Now, with 'Pashminna,' I have the privilege of combining my love for mountains with a narrative that holds deep significance to me. Pashminna is a character I deeply resonate with, and I believe audiences will too. She's a spirited young woman with a dream of writing her own love story, and the backdrop of Kashmir adds an enchanting layer to our narrative. I can't wait for viewers to embark on this heartfelt journey with us.”

Nishant Malkani, portraying the character of Raghav

“Kashmir has always been a dream location for any artist, and 'Pashminna' has given us the opportunity to showcase its grandeur. It feels great to be part of a show on television that has elements of classic romance. Kashmir's charm is one-of-a-kind, and filming here is truly enriching. The team has put in a lot of effort to make this show a visual treat for the audience.”

Sony SAB’s Pashminna - Mohobbat Dhaage Ke hits your television screens on 25th October airing Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM