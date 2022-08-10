Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 to witness SimSim emerge once again

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 13:11
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha

MUMBAI: Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 is Sony SAB’s full family entertainer that follows Ali (Abhishek Nigam) on his many adventures. The show has captured the hearts of its audience through its gripping narrative and lovable characters. Recently, the viewers witnessed Marjeena (Manul Chudasama) yielding a sword to rescue Ali from the clutches of the Headless Woman.

The next few episodes will see SimSim (Sayantani Ghosh) re-emerge, like a phoenix from its ashes. After being trapped in the pyramids by Ali, SimSim was unseen and unheard from. However, when the thieves come across a marid, they realise that SimSim has been confined to a bottle. With the help of the marid, SimSim is released from the bottle and starts plotting her revenge on Ali. What is SimSim’s next move?

Will SimSim’s emergence create trouble for Ali?

Sayantani Ghosh, who plays the role of SimSim, said, “SimSim and Ali have always been at odds. Their end goal is to bring down each other and triumph in their own victory. I feel that even though SimSim and Ali are enemies on the show, they wouldn’t exist without each other. With SimSim being locked away, Ali hasn’t faced very harsh challenges. But, when she’s finally released, they are both going to find themselves crossing paths. Viewers are in for an adventure they’ve been looking for when Ali and Sim find each other once again.”

Watch Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 every Monday to Friday 7 PM only on Sony SAB

Sony Sab Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha simsim Abhishek Nigam Manul Chudasama Marjeena Sayantani Ghosh Ali Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 13:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Emotional! Anuj falls unconscious in Maya's arms; finally meets his daughter
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Emotional! Anuj falls unconscious in Maya's arms; finally meets his daughter
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Angad comes to Seerat’s room, Sahiba gets scared
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Aww! Newlywed actress Dalljiet Kaur reveals seeing her son happy is the greatest joy for her, says “Jaydon has never experienced it, when he came here he kept saying Papa on loop”
MUMBAI :Popular TV actress Daljiet Kaur recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Nikhil Patel in an intimate ceremony...
Kya Baat Hai! Vidrohi’s Sharad Malhotra buys a luxurious New Abode! Read To Know More!
MUMBAI :Sharad Malhotra is a well-known actor in the television industry and he has been around for more than a decade....
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Angad gets attracted to Sahiba’s voice, Daarji makes him realise
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
BHOLA
Bholaa review! This Ajay Devgn starrer is a visual treat for all action lovers

Latest Video

Related Stories
Malhotra buys a luxurious
Kya Baat Hai! Vidrohi’s Sharad Malhotra buys a luxurious New Abode! Read To Know More!
symptoms are worse than before
Oh No! Mahhi Vij tests positive for Covid-19, says “symptoms are worse than before”
Aruna Vijay gets eliminated;
MasterChef India Season 7: OMG! Aruna Vijay gets eliminated; check out the top three finalists of the show
Aakriti Sharma
Child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi V Nagraj to headline COLORS' upcoming show 'Suhaagan’
Teri Meri Doriyaann
BARC Ratings: Kya Baat Hai! Teri Meri Doriyaann enters the top 10 shows; Kundali Bhagya sees a huge jump in TRPs; Bekaboo enters the top 20 shows; Naagin 6 and Indian Idol see a drop; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Faltu
Wagle Ki Duniya
With a major back ache in tow, will Wagle Ki Duniya’s Vandana be able complete her big catering order?