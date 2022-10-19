Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible presents a new twist! Veteran actor Ketki Dave enters as Sonal’s head-strong mother-in-law

MUMBAI: Pushpa Impossible is a story of a head-strong and feisty woman named Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) and her unique approach to solve daily life problems. Her cheery and amusing personality has made Pushpa Impossible an audience favorite. Veteran actor Ketki Dave is set to enter the show as Kunjbala (Ketki Dave), who is Sonal’s (Bhakti Rathod) mother-in-law and the two share a rocky yet hilarious relationship.

Kunjbala is a strong willed and fierce old lady, who is stern, impeccable, and honest with strong opinions on everything! Her ironclad nature of following all the morals and principles she deems right has made Sonal's life difficult, as every action of hers is scrutinized by her mother-in-law. Ketki Dave who's known for her acting prowess is set to entertain in the role of Kunjbala.

Speaking of her character Kunjbala, Ketki Dave comments, “This character is a welcome change from my former roles. Working with the cast is a delight as they are all fantastic actors and I also get to work with my mother, Sarita Joshi, who plays Radha Kaku. Kunjbala, my character, is a stern and independent woman whose principles are frozen in time. She's like those elderly women who make you laugh yet give you a headache with their stubbornness. Her bond with Sonal is like the typical saas bahu, they tolerate each other's presence but deeply love each other. The viewers will enjoy seeing Kunjbala and Sonal interact with one another.”

Keep watching Pushpa Impossible from Monday to Saturday at 9:30 PM only on Sony SAB