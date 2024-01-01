Sony SAB's 'Wagle Ki Duniya' brings focus on ADHD and mental health challenges in the upcoming story

MUMBAI: Mumbai, December xx, 2023: Sony SAB's heartwarming family show, 'Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey,' offers an insightful glimpse into the challenges faced by the middle-class Wagle family. Amid their daily struggles, the show often addresses social issues and brings forth important topics of conversation in society. In recent episodes, Kittu (Mahi Soni) was diagnosed with Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), leaving the family clueless about how to handle this unfamiliar condition.

The upcoming episodes delve into the delicate theme of mental health, shedding light on the common misunderstandings and judgments surrounding such issues. Initially dismissing Kittu's struggles as mere distraction and hyperactivity, the family gradually starts understanding Kittu when Sakhi (Chinmayee Salvi) intervenes. As she suggests consulting a counsellor, Wagle family initially resists. However, they eventually recognize the significance of seeking professional help. The story emphasises on the importance of understanding and accepting ADHD as something that needs proper diagnosis and care.

Sumeet Raghavan, who essays the role of Rajesh Wagle, said, “I've always cherished being a part of Wagle Ki Duniya because of its unique approach to portraying societal issues through the lens of different generations. Kittu being diagnosed with ADHD is a significant storyline, shedding light on the struggles faced by individuals dealing with mental health conditions and the societal misconceptions about them. As the narrative unfolds, the show depicts the gradual understanding and addressal of such issues, encouraging people to seek relevant help.”

Chinmayee Salvi, who essays the role of Sakhi Wagle, said, “Belonging to the younger generation, I understand the need for open conversations about mental health. The upcoming storyline in our show serves as a reminder that acknowledging issues about such medical conditions is the first step toward offering the love and care that everyone deserves.”

Tune in to watch Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 9.00 PM