Sony TV's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan PROVES that OPPOSITES ATTRACT!

MUMBAI: The Sony TV show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan hit the small screens last year and has been a hot favourite among the viewers.

The show marked renowned TV actors Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari's smashing comeback on the small screen after a long time. Apart from these two actors who play the lead roles, the show also sees Anjali Tatrari, who plays a prominent role.

Somehow, the storyline and the concept is a winner and there definitely is a place for more distinguished content than mere kitchen politics. Moreover, the show not only deals with a cheesy storyline but real relationships which go through a lot of ups and downs.

The narrative shows us that one needs to nurture it to make the bond strong.

The show is a visual delight and somehow, it does reinforce the fact that opposites attract. While Amber and Guneet spark quite a chemistry, they also hit the undertones of understanding or trying to understand each other's point of view and adapt to each other's flaws and strengths.

Speaking about the same Nayantara Menon, a lawyer shared, "

With with changing times and the evolution of the digital medium, the makers have also upped the narratives with stronger concepts. Given that Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is a treat to the eyes."

Pratik Waghmare said, " Men are not usually fond of television serials but this show is very interesting and we need such concepts on television. It is not only about opposites attracting but also how they are sustaining the attraction."

Vidyut Kamal opined, "People now want to watch shows that are closer to reality and also a visual delight. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan happens to be one of them."

What are your thoughts on the same?