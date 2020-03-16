Sonya Saamoor breaks the image of an antagonist with her role in 'Sanjog'

MUMBAI : 'Sirf Tum' fame Sonya Saamoor joins the cast of Kamya Punjabi and Shefali Sharma-starrer TV show, 'Sanjog'. She says that the audience has often seen her playing grey shades in the past but now they will find her portraying an altogether different character.

Sonya mentions: "My character of Rakshita has really got me excited as it has several layers to it. In fact, most of the viewers might have seen me play a negative role in the past, however, they will get to see me in a completely new character."

Sonya as Rakshita in the show is Amrita's (Shefali Sharma) college friend. While Amrita is someone who has firm faith in traditions, Rakshita has a modern outlook, but still both are best friends.

The actress, who was also seen in 'Nazar' adds about her role in the show, saying: "Rakshita actually has her own unique perspective on everything and that will surely help her stand out and turn the tale around on several occasions."

"Despite being Amrita's best friend, she is such an amazing person, that I am sure the audience will fall in love with her. I will start shooting soon and am looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction towards my character and the show."

'Sanjog' will be starting soon on Zee TV.

SOURCE : IANS 
 

