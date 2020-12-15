Soon to be bride Gauahar Khan's wedding invitation first glimpse out; caricatured Dulha-Dulhania is too cute to miss!

MUMBAI: Gauhar Khan has all the reasons to be on the top of the world as the star is going to get married within a week. Yes, it’s a winter wedding for the duo, and they confirmed their relationship, just a couple of weeks back. Taking to social media, Zaid and Gauahar shared a ‘She said Yes’ post leaving netizens in awe. Early this month, Gauahar and Zaid announced their wedding date with some too romantic to be true pre-wedding photoshoot pictures. Now, their wedding invitation card is out and it’s everything to do with the caricature.

A while back, Gauahar Khan and Zaid’s wedding card illustrator posted their invitation card which we think is too cute for words. The wedding card reads Save The Date above, while doddle Zaid is seen carrying Gauahar in his arms. After making it Insta official and announcing their wedding date, Gauahar had posted a cute sunkissed selfie with fiancé Zaid. The duo looked all glowing and charming together. Captioning the photo she had written, “Finally I can post a selfie with you on my post @zaid_darbar ! heheheh ! #khabarPhailChukiHai ... #Sunkissed #GoldenHour #Mumbai.”

Soon after making it official Gauahar had opened up about their love story and spilt the beans on who proposed first. The actress had even commented on the age gap between the two.

Gauahar had told Hindustan Times that she had no second thoughts when Zaid had proposed her. She had said, “I felt this is my kind of human being. He is like me in many ways in thoughts, behaviour, history, and characteristics. So, I knew we would have a great friendship. We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts.”

