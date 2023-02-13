Soundarya Sharma breaks her silence on why she didn’t miss Gautam Vig and why she doesn’t feel the same way about him

Soundarya Sharma was one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss. She has now broken her silence on whether she still feels the same for Gautam Vig or not.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 07:00
MUMBAI :Soundarya Sharma is a well-known name in the film industry. She made her acting debut with the romantic Ranchi Diaries in 2017, and she even had a special appearance in the movie ‘Thank God’.

She has been part of successful web series like Raktanchal 2, Country Mafia, and Karm Yuddh.

But she rose to fame after her participation as a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 16.

She had grabbed the headlines for her love affair with fellow contestant Gautam Vig, which was a topic of discussion both inside and outside of the show.

The actress was also very close to Archana Gautam, and they shared a great bond of friendship.

Unfortunately, the actress has been evicted from the show and her journey has come to an end.

In a recent interview, the actress was asked if she missed Gautam and if she got in touch with him, to which the actress said that right now she doesn’t feel like that because one thing remained in her head. She said, “When Sreejita De came into the house, she told me that I am very emotionally attached to him but he doesn’t seem to be.”

She further said that Sreejita told her that when she asked Gautam if he had those feelings for her, he said no. Since then, it has gotten stuck in her head.

Well, there is no doubt that Soundarya Sharma was one of the strongest contestants on the show and the audience saw her as a finalist of the show. But unfortunately, the housemates voted her out.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

