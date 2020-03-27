Sourabh Raaj Jain aka Chef Neil Oberoi from the show Patiala Babes is spending quality time with his family

MUMBAI: Acting is a demanding job. While the people only see the peripheries, and all the glitz and glamour that comes along with it, it's a lot more challenging than what looks from the outside. However, in the wake of the current situation of the spread of Corono Virus and for the safety of humanity, people are strictly observing the lockdown and staying put in their homes. Actors are also urging their fans and followers to stay put.

Sourabh Raaj Jain, who is seen essaying the role of Chef Neil Oberoi in Sony Entertainment Television's Patiala Babes, is making the most of this moment and spending some quality time with his children and wife Riddhima.

Sourabh said, “These are tough times. While we can’t physically fight this virus, we can all do our bit and prevent it from spreading further by staying indoors and strictly observe social distancing. Given the schedule that we normally follow, it surely gets difficult to stay put indoors but this too shall pass. On the positive side, I’m spending a lot of time with my family and we are ensuring ways and means to keep ourselves occupied. From board games to movies to gardening and DIYs, we have been at it. I hope and pray for the well-being of everyone.”

In the show, the audience will get to see how Neil's ex wife will change the dynamics of Neil and Mini’s budding relationship.