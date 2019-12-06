News

Sourabh Raaj Jain On Being A Surprise Package On Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: Sourabh Raaj Jain who was last seen on the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 along with wife Ridhima Jain came as a complete surprise package to fans, viewers, judges, and co-contestants alike. Often called the underdogs of the show the couple went on to surprise everyone with their acts and growth as dancers.

Sourabh who went on to sustain for 13 weeks sheds light on his experience on the show, ‘We had a great time throughout Nach Baliye, we’ve been told by many that we were a surprise package and I don’t deny that, I myself was surprised to sustain in the show until 13 weeks”

The actor recently wrapped up shooting for Chandragupta Maurya is currently spending time with family. Sourabh and Ridhima recently got back from a trip to Jaipur and are headed to Beijing to celebrate their Anniversary.

