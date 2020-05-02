Sourabh Raaj Jain pens down his memories on how shooting for Mahabharat helped him build a strong connect with Mother Nature!

MUMBAI: Taking to his social media to pen down another lovely memory related to his Mahabharat shoot days, actor Sourabh Raaj Jain now speaks about how the shoots back in Umbergaon helped him develop a strong connection with mother nature.

Emphasizing on the lovely Umbergaon beaches and how the shoots there would look even more beautiful and enhanced because of the pretty backdrop and scenery that nature had to offer, Sourabh recollects how shooting at the beach became one of his most favourite means of shooting for the show!