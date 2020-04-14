Sourabh Raaj Jain's most distinct memory while shooting the 'Krishn Gyaan' scenes is lighthearted & funny!

MUMBAI: Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain's heart winning role of 'Lord Krishna' in 2013 mytho drama Mahabharat, is back on screen to the audiences delight!

To recall all of the show's pleasant shooting memories from back in the days, Sourabh has been sharing some lovely anecdotes on the same via a series of social media posts under the name of #MahabharatDiaries!

While the 2nd #MahabharatDiaries entry spoke about how Sourabh got himself into the character of Lord Krishna, his current 3rd post is a very funny, sweet and lighthearted memory of him speaking about how the shooting of the 'Krishna Gyaan' scenes would regularly be interrupted by the quacking of the ducks who were brought in to give the set a Vrindavan feel!

And how by the end of it, Sourabh actually built a unique connection with the ducks as he began to understand when they were about to quack and so would stop reciting his lines, and start again once they stopped quacking!

Penning down this distinct and cherish worthy memory, here's what Sourabh had to share!