Sourabh Raj Jain gushes about working with Shweta Tiwari in 'Jado Main Tere Kol Si'

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who was last seen in 'Patiala Babes', features opposite Shweta Tiwari in recently released romantic track 'Jado Main Tere Kol Si'.
MUMBAI: Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who was last seen in 'Patiala Babes', features opposite Shweta Tiwari in recently released romantic track 'Jado Main Tere Kol Si'.

He shares his shooting experience with popular actress Shweta Tiwari.

Sourabh says, "I loved the song when I heard it the first time. Working with Shweta ji was a great experience. I love how the song is very relatable to all of us who are caught up in our daily lives and work so much that we forget to value relationships and our partner."

While talking about breaking stereotypes and going from mytho and historical to youth content, he says: "That's the challenge and I'm up for challenges! Anything that makes people wonder how I would pull it off is what would excite me all the more, that's the great thing about being an actor."

Sourabh has done shows like 'Remix', 'Uttaran', 'Mahakali', 'Mahabharat', 'Chandgragupta Maurya', etc as well as anchored many popular shows on television as well as been an RJ in his early days.

SOURCE: IANS

