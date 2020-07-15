THIS Splitsvilla contestant is eyeing Bigg Boss this year

MUMBAI: The craze for Bigg Boss is back. There is a lot of talk about the show, theme, and contestants. Viewers are excited about the show and are waiting for it to begin.

Various names from the television industry are doing the rounds and everyone is waiting for the confirmation list.

This time, the show is having a jungle theme and we will see commoners too. Every contestant will undergo the covid test before entering the show.

Now, as per reports, it seems that Splitsvilla and Tujhse Hai Rabta fame Shagun Pandey is interested in doing the show.

(ALSO READ :Is Tujhse Hai Raabta star Shagun Pandey keen on taking up Bigg Boss? Check out )

Recently, the actor in one of his interviews said that he is preparing himself for the show and how to survive in such tough situations. He also said that he doesn’t want to go there and just do nothing, but make an impact on the show.

He also mentioned that he is watching all the episodes of the previous season and he discusses it with Prince Narula who is like a brother to him.

Well, who do you think will be the contestants on the show?

(ALSO READ:Reem Sheikh gets emotional on Shagun Pandey’s exit from Tujhse Hai Raabta )