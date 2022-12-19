Splitsvilla X: Priyank Sharma and Divya Agrawal reveal UNKNOWN events of the show from their season

MUMBAI : When Priyank and Divya first met, it was during MTV Splitsvilla 10, and they clicked right away. The two had a roller coaster journey on the show with Priyank becoming someone else’s ideal match, Divya getting eliminated but then returning later but finally the two reaching the finale and finishing as the 1st runner up couple.

They continued their relationship post the show too and were even seen together at public events. Until Priyank entered the Bigg Boss 11 house and upended their romance, everything was going smoothly. Post that, their relationship went downhill.

After Bigg Boss 11, Divya and Priyank split up.

Finally after 5 years, Divya and Priyank have reunited for a project. They have come together for Mohit Hirandani’s new show. The two spoke about their Splitsvilla days and revealed some unknown events.

They firstly agreed that what they felt was infatuation but was really strong.

ALSO READ: AWESOME! Divya Agarwal is ready to work with Ex Priyank Sharma

Mohit revealed an incident from the day when Divya got eliminated and the whole episode was really emotional as Priyank broke down and expressed his feelings for Divya. After that, there were no cameras around and Mohit caught Priyank crying. Mohit tells that Priyank was holding a shirt of Divya and remembering her.

Mohit revealed how Priyank expressed what he was feeling at that moment. Priyank had said, “I did not expect it. I thought we have come here together and we will leave together. I am genuinely stuck. This is not what I want and the fear is there that this is our first show together and it needs to be great.”

Priyank later revealed that he still has that shirt. It is quite sweet that he does.

Divya then reveals that Priyank and he used to have this way of communication with each other during Splitsvilla. They did not have phones and they were in separate villas so they used to borrow torches from the watchmen and flash them to each other. It was just something to portray that they are looking at each other and thinking about the other one.

Since Priyank had become an ideal match for someone else so he had to be in a separate villa than Divya. So Divya revealed that she used to request the contestant manager to let her meet Priyank. She said that the manager used to give her a difficult time at first but then agreed to let her meet Priyank briefly.

Priyank and Divya met off-camera for just a few seconds and told each other how much they missed the other one. They even wrote letters to each other.

The two eventually broke up on bad terms but it seems like now the two have moved past what happened. Divya even called Priyank before she entered the Bigg boss house during Bigg boss OTT season 1. It was Priyank’s birthday and the two had a really long conversation.

ALSO READ: Blast From The Past: When Divya Agarwal entered Bigg Boss 11 house and broke-up with Priyank Sharma

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.