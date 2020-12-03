Splitsvilla X2 fame Aahna Sharma REVEALS Surbhi Chandana’s secret from the sets of Naagin 5

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with interesting information from the world of television.

We’ve been on the forefront in reporting updates about Colors’ show Naagin 5. (Read here: Naagin 5: The revelation of an interesting mystery awaits Bani)

Well, the show is loved by many. The fans are always eager to know about what the actors of the show are up to. The set of the show is quite lively and the cast remain like a big fat family.

TellyChakkar.com connected with the beautiful Aahna Sharma who plays the character of Dehak in the show. On being asked about bagging Naagin 5, Aahna said, “i was definitely on cloud 9 to know that I've bagged a balaji show within just a few months of me moving to Bombay and at such young age”.

Speaking about the bond that she shares with Surbhi Chandana (Bani), Sharad Malhotra (Veer) and others, she said, “Surbhi is literally the humblest person I've ever seen, she’s so full of life and so loving. Sharad seems to be a true gentleman; I haven't interacted with him much but he's very handsome and a great personality. The bonds have been quite strong since day one, everyone on the set is engaged in a lively conversation, always”

When asked to reveal a secret about Surbhi, Aahna said, “Despite such a sexy figure she's so in love with food. Also, me and her are always telling each other our travel stories around the world.

Do you love the Naagin 5 cast? Show some love for them in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Naagin 5: Markaat's brutally kills Koyal despite Bani's efforts of safeguarding the latter)