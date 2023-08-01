'Splitsvilla X4': Upset with Honey, Moose says some people are both friends & foes

'Splitsvilla X4' contestant Moose Jattana has said that people are not showing their real faces on the show and are pretending to be friends, but the reality is something else.
MUMBAI : 'Splitsvilla X4' contestant Moose Jattana has said that people are not showing their real faces on the show and are pretending to be friends, but the reality is something else.

Moreover, she called herself a 'second choice' while pointing towards another contestant, Honey Kamboj.

When Moose entered the show as a wild card contestant, she developed a special liking for Honey and was attracted to him, but when she expressed her feelings, Honey never gave her a clear-cut picture of what he actually wants from her.

Honey had already made a connection with another contestant, Kashish Ratnani, after his previous love interest on the show, Joshua Chabbra, was evicted. However, when Moose told Honey that she likes him, he didn't tell her all this and was quite polite with her.

Later, when host Sunny Leone asked her how she felt about being on the show, Moose replied: "Everybody is scared, and nobody is playing with all their heart. Some people are friends and foes at the same time. I really wish people took more risks. I am not scared of rejections, but I am feeling I am the second option already."

'Splitsvilla X4' airs on MTV.

Source : Ians 

