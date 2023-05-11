Spooky! Let's go down the memory lane and reminisce our favourite horror television show, 'Aahat'

'Aahat' is an Indian horror thriller TV show that aired on Sony Entertainment Television from October 5, 1995. The show is renowned for its intriguing episodes, addressing various paranormal activities and focusing on eerie and spine-chilling stories in each season.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 16:00
Aahat

MUMBAI: 'Aahat' is an Indian horror thriller TV show that aired on Sony Entertainment Television from October 5, 1995. The show is renowned for its intriguing episodes, addressing various paranormal activities and focusing on eerie and spine-chilling stories in each season. 

Also read - Change in the time slot of Aahat's re-run

It seamlessly combines elements of horror, suspense, and the supernatural to create a gripping viewing experience. The series spans six seasons and started as a suspense thriller.

The name of the show still sends shivers down the spines of us '90s kids. When asked about our favourite horror series, we still recall 'Aahat.' This series holds a special place in our hearts, as it was not just a show but an emotion. 

It gave us a reason to boast that we watched it and were not afraid of ghosts. It made us believe that a dupatta could fly in the sky because it was possessed, and a headless body could walk and kill someone. It convinced us that a ghost could pull your heart out of your body.

Initially, the first season of the show aired on Thursday nights before moving to Friday nights. After approximately 40 episodes with a similar theme, one episode with a supernatural theme was produced. 

When viewership for this episode surged, the series made the switch to a supernatural format. Due to its immense popularity, the show returned with another season following the same format.

The show's narratives encompass a wide range of paranormal phenomena, including ghosts, spirits, haunted houses, curses, and more. 'Aahat' is acclaimed for its storytelling, intense performances, and clever plot twists, consistently keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Over the years, the show has had different seasons and casts, each contributing its own flavour to the horror genre. 'Aahat' has amassed a dedicated fan base and is often remembered for its ability to evoke fear and suspense through compelling narratives and well-executed scares.

Also read -Change in the time slot of Aahat's re-run

In essence, 'Aahat' stands as an iconic Indian horror series that has successfully terrified and entertained audiences for years. It has made a significant contribution to the genre of supernatural television in India. It continues to hold a special spot in the memories of those who grew up watching it.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - mid day 
 

Aahat Sony TV Halloween horror scary Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 16:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spooky! Let's go down the memory lane and reminisce our favourite horror television show, 'Aahat'
MUMBAI: 'Aahat' is an Indian horror thriller TV show that aired on Sony Entertainment Television from October 5, 1995....
Interesting! Seema Sajdeh opens up on shooting for her OTT show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives post her divorce with Sohail Khan, “whatever it is, it has to be the truth”
MUMBAI: Sohail Khan who is better known as Salman Khan’s younger brother has had a short career in the film industry....
Really! Zeenat Aman recalls being confused on first day of her set, “was nothing like I had imagined”
MUMBAI: Zeenat Aman was the reigning film actress of the 80’s. Every director wanted to work with this gorgeous and...
Must Read! “Mom had to take on stuff and figure out odds and ends to bring up the girls…” Kareena Kapoor on how her mother Babita managed the house when dad Randhir’s career slowed
MUMBAI: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after and talented actresses we have in the industry. She...
Munawar Faruqui’s Earnings: Whoa! From earning Rs 212 to getting a huge paycheck in Bigg Boss 17, check out the social media influencers pay cheque over the years
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui had become a household name after his stint in the show ‘Lock Upp’. He emerged as the winner...
Surprising! Did You Know? This National Award-Winning Actor with three Rs 100 Crore films faced Mumbai survival struggles, lived in a chawl
MUMBAI : Many actors have spoken out to the audience about their personal struggles. A number of actors, including...
Recent Stories
Zeenat
Really! Zeenat Aman recalls being confused on first day of her set, “was nothing like I had imagined”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kamya
OMG! Kamya Panjabi reveals a paranormal activity she once faced at Mukesh Hills in Mumbai, read to know
Kishwer
MUST-READ: From Kishwer Merchant to Anita Hassnandani, TV actresses who become mothers later in life! Check out the full list here!
Mrunal
Exclusive! “Mrunal is the kind of girl who doesn't leave anything up to chance, she will do what she wants and achieve what she wants.”, Garvita Sadhwani aka Mrunal of Baatein Kuch Ankhaee Si on the upcoming track, Mrunal’s intentions and more
Faiz Baloch
EXCLUSIVE! Faiz Baloch opens up on taking up Temptation Island, says he is very nervous about his participation, reveals how his best friend Faisal Shaikh helped him for the show and much more
Mithun
Legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty and Anu Malik recreate ‘Julie Julie’ song on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Nishtha
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Contestant Nishtha Sharma bags her second OG song-‘Forever Wala Ishq’, composed by Anu Malik