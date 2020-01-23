News

Spotted! Disha Vakani with her cute little daughter!

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
23 Jan 2020 01:51 PM

MUMBAI: Disha Vakani, who become world famous with her portrayal as Dayaben in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been away from the show for a long time now.

Sometime back, Disha as Dayaben gave a glimpse of her during Navratri celebrations in the show. However, it was just a small appearance and everyone is now curious to know when Disha will start shooting full-fledged!

Well, we don’t know when Disha will return as Dayaben however there is treat for her fans. There few pictures of Disha circulating on social media. She was recently spotted at a family function along with her cute little daughter.

Take a look at mommy Disha with her baby girl! 

Disha Vakani happily married to Mayur Pandya, a chartered accountant. They became proud parents to a baby girl on November 30, 2017. They have named her daughter, Stuti Pandya. 

