Spotted! Disha Vakani with her cute little daughter!

MUMBAI: Disha Vakani, who become world famous with her portrayal as Dayaben in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been away from the show for a long time now.

Sometime back, Disha as Dayaben gave a glimpse of her during Navratri celebrations in the show. However, it was just a small appearance and everyone is now curious to know when Disha will start shooting full-fledged!

Well, we don’t know when Disha will return as Dayaben however there is treat for her fans. There few pictures of Disha circulating on social media. She was recently spotted at a family function along with her cute little daughter.

Take a look at mommy Disha with her baby girl!