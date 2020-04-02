SPOTTED: Nora Fatehi on the sets of Zee Café’s Starry Nights GEN Y

MUMBAI: The temperatures are surely soaring on the sets of Starry Nights GEN Y with the Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi! The dancing diva was spotted with her mentor and ace choreographer Remo D’Souza in an unfiltered chill and grill sesh with Komal Nahta. The sassy starlet looked her stunning best in a solid black blouse and a chequered short skirt. Black was certainly the dress code for the evening as both Remo and Komal matched-up with their OOTDs! Catch the exclusive images from the sets and don’t give in to FOMO as the episode is soon to air on Zee Café!

Hangout with the young guns of Bollywood town and their mentors on Starry Nights GEN Y airing, every Sunday at 10 PM only on Zee Café and Zee Café HD