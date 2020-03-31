Sreesanth opens up about his equation with Dipika Kakar

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakkar and cricketer Sreesanth were loved for their brother-sister relation in the show. The duo stood by each other throughout, and their friendship was an inspiration for many.

However, post the show, the two aren’t in touch and in a recent live season with Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth revealed the same. When asked about the actress, Sreesanth said, 'No I am not in touch with Dipika Ji. Except Dipika, I am in touch with everyone. I also sent her a message, the last message, there was no reply to it. It was on Saanvika’s birthday, she asked me to call bua but there was no response. So it’s okay...she has her own life.'

Credits: India Forums