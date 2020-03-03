Sreesanth thinks Asim should have won BB13

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz recently posted a picture with S. Sreesanth of BB12 fame, and the picture went viral in no time. The two have become workout buddies.

We got in touch with Sreesanth to know more about his equation with Asim. The cricketer seemed to be extremely fond of Asim and also felt he deserved the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. 'Between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla, Asim should have won,' Sreesanth told us.

Asim was quite close to Sidharth in terms of votes, many also said that both had equal number of votes and that the channel was biased towards Shukla. We asked Sreesanth about the same and he too agreed. He said, 'Yes absolutely. In Season 11, my good friend Priyank Sharma was asked to leave the show because of one push.'

Sreesanth also spoke how focused Asim is. He shared an incident where he saw the actor training really hard at the gym and said how impressed he was with his sincerity. 'Asim will go a long way if he continues with his hard work,' Sreesanth added.

Credits: SpotboyE