Srimad Ramayan: Wow! Decoding Mata Sita’s exquisite attire from her wedding from the show

MUMBAI: Many shows are being launched these days on television with complete concepts that are keeping the viewers engaged to the show. Sony TV has a lot of amazing shows that have been entertaining the viewers for many years. And now, the channel recently launched a new show, the mythological show Shrimad Ramayan.

Also read: Exclusive! Siddharth Kumar Tewary coming up with a new family political drama titled ‘Vansaj’ for Sony SAB?

Recently actress Prachi Bansal was seen looking stunning in a bridal attire and she spoke about her experience of wearing heavy jewelry and costume by designer and stylist, Shibapriya Sen.

Prachi said, “Wearing Sita's wedding outfit with all the heavy jewelry, crown, and hair accessories was challenging but regal. The outfit weighs 20 kg, and it takes me 2.5 hours to get ready daily. The positive reception makes it worthwhile, and I'm grateful for the audience's support.”

Designer Sen said, “Designing Sita's wedding look was ethereal, where femininity met divinity. It was a blessing to design the wedding looks for Prabhu Shri Ram and Mata Sita. The costumes and accessories were heavy, but the actors embraced it. We've maintained the sanctity of the occasion through traditional craftsmanship.”

Also read: Exclusive! Siddharth Kumar Tewary coming up with a new family political drama titled ‘Vansaj’ for Sony SAB?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla