Sriti Jha and Charu Mehra's POOL PARTY picture will awaken the SOCIALITE in you!

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is no doubt a talented actress and has the audience smitten with her character of Pragya in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.



We have seen that Sriti is fond of reading and has quite a few good reads in her collection. We also know that she absolutely loves traveling and has been exploring a lot of places recently. However, she is also a socialite with the people she is close to.



Recently, she was spotted partying with her close friends, and one of them was Charu Mehra. Charu took to Instagram to post photos of their pool party and even captioned one of the pictures as #couplegoals.



Take a look.





Way to go, Sriti and Charu!