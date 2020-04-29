News

Sriti Jha ANNOUNCES her NEXT PROJECT!

Sriti Jha is one of the most talented actresses our television industry can boast of.

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
29 Apr 2020 03:38 PM

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most talented actresses our television industry can boast of.

She plays the leading lady in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya and has one and all smitten with her performance as Pragya such that despite the show being trolled and called monotonous time and again, it consistently has been the undisputed king ruling the roost of the BARC charts.

Now we all know that Sriti is very talented, is intellectual, loves travelling, exploring new places and reading up on different subjects. She also writes poetry which is quite impressive. And this time, Sriti has tried her hand at standup. She recently performed on the subject of ' Confessions Of An Asexual Romantic' and the response was quite overwhelming.

Looks like with this, she is now motivated enough as she announced her next and that to a live on Instagram!

Take a look:

Tellychakkar.com wishes Sriti best wishes!

Tags Sriti Jha Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya Pragya Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? Rakt Sambandh TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Meet late actor Irrfan Khan's family

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here