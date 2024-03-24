Sriti Jha opens up about the challenge of portraying unrelatable scenes in TV shows; Says ‘There are times when I read a scene’

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha has established herself as one of the best actresses in the TV industry. Sriti currently portrays Amruta in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The actress is popular for her role as Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya. Like another actress, Sriti Jha's personal and professional lives have always been the talk of the town. She discussed themes such as performing situations that she doesn't relate to, money, Mumbai, marriage pressure, etc.

In a recent interview with the entertainment portal, Sriti Jha revealed how she performed at school and college events as a part of her co-curricular or extra-curricular activity. She never intended to take it up professionally. However, once it happened to her, there was no looking back for the actress. And are we glad to have seen her as Sunaina, Suhani, Sudha, Sandhya, Janhvi, Ganga, and Pragya.

Women are often told that the biological clock is ticking away and that one has to get married before it is too late. Sometimes, family members put that pressure too. But not in Sriti Jha's case. The Dil Se Di Hui Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava actress expresses gratitude that her family has never pressured her into getting married. She says that people are conditioned like that because they grow up seeing things like that.

The actress explains that the first exposure a person gets is from their parents and then, friends or sisters, brothers and then all around. She calls it a natural process. "Mujhe Kabhi itna pressure toh mehsoos nahi hota."

As an actress, Sriti has to deliver situations where people get captivated and keep them intrigued with the show's ongoing storyline. Some moments give route to X's (formerly Twitter) meme-worthy content. Sriti admitted that she has occasionally quit the show because things got to be too much for her. She is aware that each character has a path. The actress reveals, "There are times when I read a scene and feel who does that but I also know this character I’ve not created and it is another person," to the popular news portal.

Sriti went on to say that she must remember that she is not the one responding to the scene. She gives the example of how, although she is not, her character Amruta is assertive. She is reserved and may not even speak up when she is uncomfortable in a given circumstance. Sriti claims that although she wishes she were more like Amruta, she is not. The actress continues, "Amruta is created by a team of people."

Credit- Bollywood Life