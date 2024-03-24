Sriti Jha opens up about the challenge of portraying unrelatable scenes in TV shows; Says ‘There are times when I read a scene’

The actress is popular for her role as Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya. Like another actress, Sriti Jha's personal and professional lives have always been the talk of the town. She discussed themes such as performing situations that she doesn't relate to, money, Mumbai, marriage pressure, etc.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/24/2024 - 10:30
Sriti

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha has established herself as one of the best actresses in the TV industry. Sriti currently portrays Amruta in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The actress is popular for her role as Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya. Like another actress, Sriti Jha's personal and professional lives have always been the talk of the town. She discussed themes such as performing situations that she doesn't relate to, money, Mumbai, marriage pressure, etc.

Also read: Sriti Jha aka Pragya of Kumkum Bhagya has rejected these top serials on television

In a recent interview with the entertainment portal, Sriti Jha revealed how she performed at school and college events as a part of her co-curricular or extra-curricular activity. She never intended to take it up professionally. However, once it happened to her, there was no looking back for the actress. And are we glad to have seen her as Sunaina, Suhani, Sudha, Sandhya, Janhvi, Ganga, and Pragya.

Women are often told that the biological clock is ticking away and that one has to get married before it is too late. Sometimes, family members put that pressure too. But not in Sriti Jha's case. The Dil Se Di Hui Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava actress expresses gratitude that her family has never pressured her into getting married. She says that people are conditioned like that because they grow up seeing things like that.

The actress explains that the first exposure a person gets is from their parents and then, friends or sisters, brothers and then all around. She calls it a natural process. "Mujhe Kabhi itna pressure toh mehsoos nahi hota."

As an actress, Sriti has to deliver situations where people get captivated and keep them intrigued with the show's ongoing storyline. Some moments give route to X's (formerly Twitter) meme-worthy content. Sriti admitted that she has occasionally quit the show because things got to be too much for her. She is aware that each character has a path. The actress reveals, "There are times when I read a scene and feel who does that but I also know this character I’ve not created and it is another person," to the popular news portal.

Sriti went on to say that she must remember that she is not the one responding to the scene. She gives the example of how, although she is not, her character Amruta is assertive. She is reserved and may not even speak up when she is uncomfortable in a given circumstance. Sriti claims that although she wishes she were more like Amruta, she is not. The actress continues, "Amruta is created by a team of people."

Also read: Sriti Jha aka Pragya of Kumkum Bhagya has rejected these top serials on television

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Bollywood Life

 

Sriti Jha Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Arjit Taneja Mukta Dhond Amruta Jyoti Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? TV news Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/24/2024 - 10:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gives importance to Shah family, Adhya feels humiliated
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Sidharth Malhotra shares fond memories of his first paycheck from an advertisement; Says ‘Uss waqt humare waqt ki itni hi keemat thi’
MUMBAI : Among the most attractive and accomplished actors working today is Sidharth Malhotra. With his outstanding...
Jhanak Spoiler: Shrishti embarrasses Jhanak on stage
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Vicky Kaushal addresses Sam Bahadur vs Animal clash; Says ‘It was not the quintessential masala film’
MUMBAI: Despite the clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal during the time of Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal remained...
Holi 2024: Sholay, Mohabbatein, Darr and other movies with memorable Holi songs
MUMBAI: The most loved festival of colour; Holi is just around the corner and we see a few posts where people and...
Udne Ki Asha Spoiler: Sachin gets arrested by the police, is unable to get away
MUMBAI: Udne Ki Asha starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Hasora is a promising new show which is all set to launch on Star...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra shares fond memories of his first paycheck from an advertisement; Says ‘Uss waqt humare waqt ki itni hi keemat thi’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Neil
Neil Bhatt reacts to 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' surging TRPs following Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma's entry
Shivam
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit aka Shivam Khajuria reveals whom he missed the most while on break from the sets; Says ‘I missed everything’
Rupal
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Rupal Patel opens up about her initial reaction to the viral 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' clip
Rati Pandey
Rati Pandey opens up about career highlights and facing discrimination as a TV actress; Says ‘I never repeated any character’
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit says Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya ‘Probably, that could have been the launch’
Munawar
MTV Splitsvilla: Munawar Faruqui, Urofi Javed, Faisu and Jannat Zubair to be the guests on the show with a lot of twists and turns this season