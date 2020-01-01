From SRK's Raees to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, Bhuvan Bam dons the famous looks

MUMBAI: Bhuvan Bam is one talented star who needs no introduction. The actor-comedian rose to fame for his impeccable humour and comedy has come a long way in his career.



There is only one thing we can expect when we hear Bhuvan Bam's name and it is lots of rib-tickling comedy. However, the handsome star is a lot more than that. Apart from his amazing talent of making people go ROFL, Bhuvan is one stylish personality. In short, he is a complete package who can be a comedian, stylish, hot, handsome and charming at the same time.



Bhuvan has conquered the world of social media through his talent and skills and enjoys a massive fan following on youtube with more than 15 million followers with all his videos have received a great response from the audiences.



Bam's Instagram account too is very interesting and he keeps sharing pictures and videos which are super entertaining. The actor has a whopping 8 million followers on his Instagram handle.



And now, before the year ends, Bhuvan wants to keep surprising his fans till the last moment. In the latest video shared by the actor, Bhuvan is seen donning various beard-looks of the famous Bollywood stars. From Shah Rukh Khan in Raees to Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh, Bam slew in each and every look.



Take a look at the video:

Well, Bhuvan knows how to rock in each and everything he does and this video is proof.



So, which one is your favourite look? Tell us in the comments.