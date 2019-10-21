Ssharad Malhotra denies quitting Muskaan post leap

MUMBAI: Ssharad Malhotra is one of the most popular television actors. He has been part of several shows including Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, and Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap. He is currently seen playing the role of Raunak Singh in Muskaan. Recently, there were reports that he might quit the show.

A report in SpotboyE suggested, "Muskaan, that has successfully completed over 400 episodes, is reportedly going in for a 6-year-leap next month and will focus on twin daughters of Muskaan Singh (Yesha Rughani) and Raunak Singh (Ssharad Malhotra). Since Ssharad isn’t comfortable with the idea of playing a father on screen, the actor would quit Muskaan post the five-year leap.” The portal also quoted a source from the sets as saying, "Ssharad is not willing to continue the show post leap. As the show which will now focus on 6-year-old kids and will soon show them as teenagers. Ssharad is not comfortable playing a father to them. He has already informed of his decision to the production team and they are trying to discuss with him."

However, when Times of India contacted the actor, he expressed surprise at the rumours and said, "I am not quitting the show. I wonder where these rumours have come from. I was babysitting a child in my first show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, and later in Maharana Pratap too, I played a father. Even Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, I essayed the role of a father. So, why would I quit a show now because of that? I have no qualms about playing a father on screen. In fact, I am looking forward to the new track in Muskaan."