Ssumier Pasricha returns to television after four years with Prateek Sharma's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti on Zee TV!

MUMBAI: Having presented several interesting narratives such as Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, and Rabb Se hai Dua that have resonated beautifully with audiences across India, Zee TV has joined hands with Studio LSD Productions yet again to present an exciting new show – 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti'. Starring Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma as Shiv and Shakti respectively, the first promo of the show has managed to grab a lot of eyeballs. However, with a lot of intrigue around the show, its plot, and its characters, the viewers are getting eager by the day for the show to premiere.

To add to the excitement around the show, popular television actor and comedian - Ssumier Pasricha has also joined the cast of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. He will be playing the pivotal role of Purnendu - who is a Guru with the power of sensing what is going to transpire in the future. He will play a crucial part in bringing about several twists and turns in the show and it seems that Ssumier is excited about the show, especially since he is returning to television after four long years. What’s even more interesting is that he will be seen in quite a unique avatar that will surprise the audience that are otherwise used to seeing him in the Pammi Aunty avatar.

As Ssumier Pasricha mentions, “I am really excited about Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti not only because it has a unique tale, but also since it is my first show with Zee TV. I’ve worked with the channel in the past for a hosting opportunity, but this is the first time I am working with them on a proper show and so, I am quite kicked about it. I must add that I have a very strong character as well, and the viewers will be surprised to see me in a completely new avatar as I have never played such a part and it is quite distinct from my Pammi Aunty avatar. In fact, I have felt stereotyped over the last few years, and this character will help me break free from the character and image of Pammi Aunty.”

He further added, “We shot in Varanasi recently and I must say that I had a gala time in the city. Not only did I bond with the cast and shot for some wonderful sequences, but also explored the city. My only wish now is that I can make a big impact through this never-seen-before character and the viewers shower our exciting new show with their love and support.”

While Ssumier is excited about bagging this show, viewers will surely be hooked as they witness the beautiful journey of Shiv and Shakti.

To witness this epic tale of Shiv and Shakti, tune in to Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti starting 3rd July, every day at 7.30 pm, only on Zee TV!