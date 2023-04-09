Star Bharat is all set to present new episodes of the popular show "May I Come in Madam?" with a ceremonial Muhurat pooja to mark the beginning of the shooting process.

MUMBAI: Expected to premiere by the end of September, the show, produced by Edit II Productions, features Sandip Anand, Nehha Pendse, and Sapna Sikarwar in the lead roles, portraying Sajan, Sanjana, and Kashmira, respectively.

The preparations for the new episodes of "May I Come in Madam?" commenced with a Muhurat pooja on the first day of the shoot to ensure an auspicious start. The entire cast, along with the producers, graced the occasion. The Muhurat pooja included rituals and a Havan, conducted by the lead actors Sandip Anand, Nehha Pendse, and Sapna Sikarwar, alongside the director and producer of the show.

Neha Pendse, who actively participated in the pooja along with her fellow cast members, expressed her enthusiasm about commencing the shoot with this auspicious ceremony. She shared, "I am very excited to begin shooting for the new episodes of 'May I Come in Madam?' I am pleased that we performed a pooja on the sets before commencing the shoot, as it sets a wonderful tone for our filming process. The entire set is brimming with positivity, and everyone here is hopeful that the show will receive the same love from the audience as it did seven years ago."

She continued, "I am eagerly anticipating the show's return with new episodes, and we hope to provide the audience with the same level of entertainment as always. We look forward to the viewers enjoying the show and showering us with their love."

