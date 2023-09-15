Star Bharat Announces the Return of Three Beloved Shows: 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu,' 'Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded,' and 'May I Come in Madam?'

MUMBAI: Mumbai, 26th September, 2023: Star Bharat is thrilled to announce the return of three of its most popular shows starting 26th September. Known for its captivating and diverse content, Star Bharat is all set to enthrall audiences once again with brand-new seasons of 'Saubhagyavati Bhava- Niyam aur Shartein Laagu', 'Savdhaan India- Criminal Decoded', and 'May I Come in Madam?'. These shows will bring an array of fresh narratives, innovative concepts, intense drama, and exceptional entertainment to the channel’s engaging programming portfolio.

Savdhaan India, a show that has been a cornerstone of Star Bharat's offerings, resonating with audiences for 13 remarkable seasons, returns after a brief hiatus with a distinctive approach. Building on its legacy of success, the 14th season of Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded stands out as it delves into the minds of criminals, decoding their motives and actions—an uncommon approach in crime shows. This season also marks the return of Sushant Singh as the host, further enhancing the audience's connection with the gripping stories of crime and justice. Each episode will explore the psychology of criminals, unveiling the intricacies of their motives and actions. This new season aims to empower viewers with a greater understanding of the world around them, encouraging proactive vigilance and personal security awareness. The show premieres starting September 26th every Monday-Saturday at 10:30 PM.



The new season of ‘May I Come In Madam?’ created by Edit II Productions, brings back the hilarious adventures of Sajan (played by Sandeep Anand), Sanjana (played by Nehha Pendse), and the memorable office crew. Packed with situational comedy and laugh-out-loud moments, this new season promises non-stop laughter and relatable humor. The story humorously follows a man caught between his suspicious wife and attractive boss, highlighting Sajan's humorous dilemma as he juggles his feelings for his colleague and his family responsibilities. The show starts from 26th September at 9:30 PM every Monday-Saturday.



‘Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu,’ produced by Bombay Show Studio LLP, explores the complexities of love. The story revolves around Raghav (played by Dheeraj Dhoopar), a tech enthusiast who has a twisted understanding of love and Siya (portrayed by Amandeep Sidhu), a dreamer who relentlessly pursues her soulmate. The show also reintroduces the iconic character of Viraj Dobriyal (played by Karanvir Bohra), in a never-before-seen avatar. With relatable characters and a compelling storyline, the new season promises an emotionally charged journey that will captivate viewers. The show goes on air on September 26th, every Monday to Saturday at 10 pm.

Speaking on being a part of the new season the actors shared their excitement, Sushant Singh, host of 'Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded' said, "I continue to receive messages from people who highlight the valuable lessons they've learned from our show. This season, my focus is on a deeper exploration of criminal activities, offering fresh perspectives and insights into the psychology of wrongdoers. Through this show, I'm once again dedicated to protecting individuals from criminal acts and I express my gratitude to Star Bharat for giving me the opportunity."

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays the character of Raghav in 'Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam aur Shartien Laagu,' said, I am thrilled to be a part of the new season of 'Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam aur Shartien Laagu.' I am presenting a challenging role that is unlike anything I've previously played. I am excited about the prospect of delving into the intricacies of this character. As an actor, pushing boundaries is what adds excitement to my creative journey, and this role precisely offers that. I hope to provide the audience with a memorable and engaging experience. "I'm grateful to Star Bharat for this opportunity, and I hope that fans will continue to show their love and support for my character, just as they have in the past."

Karanvir Bohra, on the new season of 'Saubhagyavati Bhava Niyam aur Shartien Laagu', said, "I'm thrilled to be back with the show, and I'd like to extend my gratitude to Star Bharat for once again placing their trust in me. I'm excited about the opportunity to elevate the character of Viraj Dobriyal to greater heights, a character that has etched a special place in people's hearts, a character dear to my own heart. I am excitedly looking forward to the journey ahead.

Nehha Pendse, who portrays Madam Sanjana in 'May I Come in Madam,' shared her thoughts on returning for the new season, saying, "I eagerly anticipate entertaining the audience once again, and I hope they'll enjoy the show and continue to shower their love and blessings. I'm grateful to Star Bharat for providing me with unique recognition through this show.”

Star Bharat is all set to light up screens once again, offering an unforgettable dose of entertainment with the return of these popular shows. Stay tuned to watch Star Bharat every Monday-Saturday to experience the new seasons of Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam aur Shartien Laagu, Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded, and May I Come in Madam? starting 26th September.

