Star Bharat is dismayed by some reactions regarding a change at Savdhaan India

MUMBAI: Star India today issued its perspective in the form of a release on the exit of Sushant Singh as its anchor of the show Savdhaan India. Singh has raised doubts about his being evicted from the crime show because he participated in rallies againts the Citizenship Amendment Act or because of budgetary constraints.

The release goes as follows: “Savdhaan India has frequently experimented with formats and has given a platform to different presenters in its 7 year journey. The existing presenter was brought back in October, 2019, with the contract ending in January, 2020. The next format of Savdhaan India did not require a presenter, and hence a new contract was not signed. The channel has no political views, nor does it seek to influence the political views of its contracted talent.”