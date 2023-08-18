Star Bharat to Introduces an Exciting New Crime-Based Show with renowned Bollywood actors like Rahul Dev and Shefali Shah as hosts?​

MUMBAI: Star Bharat, the leading Indian television channel known for its diverse range of engaging shows, is all set to captivate its audience with a brand-new crime-based show that promises to raise awareness and entertain in equal measure. The channel has always provided entertainment to its viewers through a variety of shows and has also aided people in staying vigilant with its crime shows. In this series of promoting awareness, the channel is preparing to launch a new crime show that will not only raise awareness against crimes happening in the world but also help people protect themselves and stay safe.

It's worth highlighting that discussions are underway among creators regarding the hosting of the show by prominent figures, including renowned Bollywood actors Rahul Dev and Shefali Shah. However, official confirmations about these names are yet to be made.

While the new crime show promises gripping narratives and a fresh perspective on real-world incidents, the channel's commitment to quality content remains unwavering.

As the anticipation builds for this exciting new crime-based show, viewers are encouraged to stay tuned to Star Bharat for more information and updates on the show's launch date and schedule.