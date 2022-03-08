Star Bharat recently unveiled its new identity with a new tag line ‘Dil De Ke Dekho Zara’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 13:17
MUMBAI: Star Bharat recently unveiled a refreshed brand identity, with the tagline – Dil Deke Dekho Zara to reflect the channel’s evolution. The new brand identity represents the emotion of following one’s heart, aims to encourage viewers to fall in love and express themselves. The channel welcomes this change by positioning it as a one-stop destination for content themed around romance. The refreshed identity will reflect in its programming bringing to light stories of love and romance keeping universal relationships at the forefront. Extending its commitment of spreading romance the channel will now air all of its shows, 6 days a week! Viewers will now get to watch their favourite Star Bharat shows from Monday to Saturday starting 26th July, 2022.

Star Bharat's programming celebrates the many facets of growing India, and the channel's revamp is a celebration of love and connection. Reflecting the new thought, Reflecting the new thought, the actors of Star Bharat gets candid and shares their excitement on the rebranding of the channel and their association with the new anthem ‘Dil De Ke Dekho’.The lead actor of the show Bohot pyaar Karte hai “Karan V Grover says, “A good love story is always worth a watch and star bharat is not only bringing any usual love drama but love stories which are different from one another and I think it’s a great step by Star Bharat”

Iqbal Khan from ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ says, “I’ve been doing since a very long time and and I feel since a quite few time the consumption of TV has changed because of OTT and which this step of bring a fresh content which just gives out love and slice of life in all forms and stories it will gradually start bring the audience back to television It’s a brave step taken by Star Bharat”. 

Shoaib Ibrahim from Ajooni shares, “I I feel love is the best thing whether it’s between friends or lovers the experience of love is utmost important and Star Bharat is brining that importance of love out there to the viewers. 

Sumedh Mudgalkar from Radha krishn says, “It’s a very interesting turn where every show depicts every aspect of love which is unique from one another and I hope that we can convey this message to each one out there and my best wishes to Star Bharat.

Stay tuned to watch Star Bharat all new avatar following the motto of ‘Dil De Ke Dekho’ and watch all refreshing contents.

