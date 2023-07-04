Star Bharat’s Aashao Ka Savera steps onto its first milestone, completing 100 episodes

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 16:24
Aashao Ka Savera

MUMBAI :Star Bharat has mesmerized its audience with its exquisite and exciting content, with Star Bharat's 'Aashao Ka Savera...Dheere Dheere Se' reaching its first milestone of 100 episodes. The show has taken the audience on an emotional rollercoaster  as  story  is relatable to many women out there in the society especially who are widows ' The story depicts their  challenges being  individual women and  also encourages women to stand on their own two feet and fight for their own identity after their partners demise. Reena Kapoor aka Bhawana, and Rahil Azam aka  Raghav, express their joy and excitement on the show completing its first milestone
Reena Kapoor overwhelmingly says, “ I’m extremely excited and happy about this achievement of our show which has completed 100 episodes. Everyday on shoot has been satisfying for me as an actor, as I have so much to showcase as the my character’Bhawana’. My character is emerging as a inspiration to many women in the society and it beautiful portray the struggle of single women and also gives a message that no women is weak and alone if she wants to she can do anything without any support. I’m thankful to the audience for giving so much of love to the show and my character.

Rahil Azam joyfully says, "Definitely it's an achievement, considering the fact that in today's time many shows do not last even for a century.. Having said that, speaking from an artist point of view,the exact feeling of completion of a century can be best expressed by Reena Kapoor.. who has been there non stop, right from the first shot till the one being taken as I pen this down.. my hardwork is not even half as much  as she has put in .. I congratulate her , my co actors, star Bharat n the entire team of swastik(creative, production,direction,camera). May the Almighty bless us with many more to come!!!!!”

Viewers are intrigued by the show's current narrative where  Raghav's tactics work because 'Bhawana' takes his advice, and over time, their relationship grows strong as Raghav gradually falls in love with her. In the forthcoming track, the audience will experience a lot of turmoil and get to see a new side of 'Bhawana' and her affirmations.

 

Star Bharat Aashao Ka Savera...Dheere Dheere Se Reena Kapoor Bhawana Raghav TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 16:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Seerat has a plan to ruin Sahiba and Angad's marriage
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Sudhanshu Pandey on World Health Day: One of the habits that have made the biggest difference in my life is turning vegetarian
MUMBAI :   We all know the importance of the saying 'Health is wealth'. The unprecedented times of Covid only made us...
Pranali Rathod spills the beans about onscreen Gangaur celebrations in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI :Talking about the onscreen Gangaur celebrations in her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, actress Pranali Rathod...
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Damini ask the employees to trouble Radha
MUMBAI : While Radha goes to office, Mohan gets Gungun ready for school, but he creates a mess and spills the whole...
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Damini puts forth conditions for Radha
MUMBAI :In Wednesday’s episode of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha, the viewers will see Damini scolding Mohan for allowing...
Awesome! Watch how it all went down when Anupama's kids became the pillar of support to her
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Adorable! Here’s how Janhvi Kapoor reacted when paparazzi called her cute

Latest Video

Related Stories
biggest
Sudhanshu Pandey on World Health Day: One of the habits that have made the biggest difference in my life is turning vegetarian
ye rishta
Pranali Rathod spills the beans about onscreen Gangaur celebrations in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Damini ask the employees to trouble Radha
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Damini ask the employees to trouble Radha
became the pillar
Awesome! Watch how it all went down when Anupama's kids became the pillar of support to her
Gangau
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai is gearing up for the high-voltage drama amidst the backdrop of Gangau
Diya Aur Baati
Rest in peace! Diya Aur Baati Hum star Anas Rashid's father passes away