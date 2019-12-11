News

Star Bharat’s Muskaan to go off-air

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Dec 2019 06:10 PM

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's Muskaan, which stars Ssharad Malhotra and Yeshu Rughani, will go off-air on December 28th.

Muskaan started with the struggle of a prostitute her daughter, who faces social ostracism because of her mother's profession. It managed to get love from the audience initially.

Muskaan later took leap of 12 years post which, Ssharad Malhotra and Yesha Rughani entered the show as the lead pair. The two enjoyed immense fan-following but past a few months it has been witnessing falling TRPs.

To fight that, a new leap was introduced to the show, where Muskaan (Yesha) and Raunak (Ssharad) separated post an accident and then they were shown to reunite after 6 years. But this has also not helped the show to get numbers.

Thus, the producer has been told to stop the shoot.

Will you miss watching Muskaan?

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags > Star Bharat, Muskaan, Malhotra, Yeshu Rughani, Raunak, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth

past seven days