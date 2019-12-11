Star Bharat’s Muskaan to go off-air

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's Muskaan, which stars Ssharad Malhotra and Yeshu Rughani, will go off-air on December 28th.



Muskaan started with the struggle of a prostitute her daughter, who faces social ostracism because of her mother's profession. It managed to get love from the audience initially.



Muskaan later took leap of 12 years post which, Ssharad Malhotra and Yesha Rughani entered the show as the lead pair. The two enjoyed immense fan-following but past a few months it has been witnessing falling TRPs.



To fight that, a new leap was introduced to the show, where Muskaan (Yesha) and Raunak (Ssharad) separated post an accident and then they were shown to reunite after 6 years. But this has also not helped the show to get numbers.



Thus, the producer has been told to stop the shoot.



Will you miss watching Muskaan?



Credits: SpotboyE