News

Star Bharat’s Nimki Vidhayak to go off air; Kartik Purnima to replace

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
09 Jan 2020 06:28 PM

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s Nimki Vidhayak, which focused on how Nimki (played by Bhumika Gurung) becomes a Vidhayak (MLA) and strives to make a difference in the complicated world of politics, will soon bid adieu to viewers.  

Yes, the show’s writer-producer Zama Habib confirmed the development by sharing a long post on his Instagram profile wherein he has thanked his team and channel Star Bharat for giving him the liberty. He also mentioned that the show will air its last episode on 1 February (2020). Take a look!
 
View this post on Instagram

So Nimki Mukhiya (Currently known as Nimki Vidhayak) is coming to an end on 1st Feb 2020 About 750 Episodes is a long journey. And it’s been a great satisfying journey. As a creator, NIMKI MUKHIYA was my favourite. I did what I wanted to do. From the scene one to the last scene of the season was exactly the way I wanted. And I can proudly say that Nimki Mukhiya was a show that should be seen, discussed, and moreover, all the broadcasters should seriously take a note that serious issues, socio-political drama do work if made with honesty and intelligence. Intelligence is key. And yes, BELIEF. As far as second season Nimki Vidhayak is concerned, it didn’t bring the desired result. And I take all the blame. JO ACHCHA THHA VOH MERA THHA, JO ACHCHA NAHI BAN PAAYA VOH BHI MERA HAI. Apologies for not meeting the expectation. I must thank channel Star Bharat for the freedom and support they gave. Usually, the channel team is always considered people from the other side of the fence but I must say that programming team Ira Choudhary, Paridhi Nilkanth, Ajit Valecha were so supportive that I always call them my CORE TEAM. Ira a big big thanks to you. I thank all the actors and technicians for the support and being the integral part of the journey. They have worked so hard for the show. I thank my writing team, Deepanjan, Nananeeth, Rishi Kamath, Atif Aziz, Utkarsha. Last but not the least, I thank the audience for the immense love they showered upon the show. Thank you so much. And as usual, I don’t care about the actor’s fans who keep shouting – “I want this or that”. “How can you ruin the story?” Abay tere Papa ki kahani thhi kya jo maine kharab kar di? Teri banayi hui biryani mein namak ka dabba ulat diya kya maine? Just go, take a hike. Coming back to NIMKI. I thank everyone who supported the show. Thanks. And yes, yes, I must thank my co-producer Ishrat Habib. Come, Ishrat, let’s go on a trip. We have made enough money. #NimkiMukhiya #NimkiVidhayak #QissagoTelefilms #Gratitude

A post shared by Zama Habib (@habibzama) on

 
Nimki Vidhayak will be replaced by Rolling Pictures’ Kartik Purnima which will star Harsh Nagar and Poulomi Das in the lead roles. 
Tags > Star Bharat, Nimki Vidhayak, Kartik Purnima, Nimki, Bhumika Gurung, Zama Habib, Instagram, Harsh Nagar, Poulomi Das, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Ranveer Singh, Rekha and others attend Chhapaak...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days