Star Bharat’s Nimki Vidhayak to go off air; Kartik Purnima to replace

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s Nimki Vidhayak, which focused on how Nimki (played by Bhumika Gurung) becomes a Vidhayak (MLA) and strives to make a difference in the complicated world of politics, will soon bid adieu to viewers.

Yes, the show’s writer-producer Zama Habib confirmed the development by sharing a long post on his Instagram profile wherein he has thanked his team and channel Star Bharat for giving him the liberty. He also mentioned that the show will air its last episode on 1 February (2020). Take a look!

Nimki Vidhayak will be replaced by Rolling Pictures’ Kartik Purnima which will star Harsh Nagar and Poulomi Das in the lead roles.